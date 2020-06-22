Kerala

2.2 kg of gold seized from passengers

Four passengers landed in Karipur airport from Dubai, Sharjah

Customs officials have seized 2.2 kg of gold from four passengers who flew in from the United Arab Emirates on chartered flights at the Calicut International Airport.

Three of them arrived by a flydubai flight from Dubai on Sunday night and one person by an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah on Monday morning. The passengers were detained on the suspicion that they had concealed gold inside their undergarments, Deputy Commissioner of Customs T.A. Kiran, who led the seizures, said.

There arrested are Nafisuddin and Fahad of Thalassery, Basheer of Panur, and Jithu of Malappuram, officials said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 11:27:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/22-kg-of-gold-seized-from-passengers/article31893519.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY