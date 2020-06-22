2.2 kg of gold seized from passengers

Customs officials have seized 2.2 kg of gold from four passengers who flew in from the United Arab Emirates on chartered flights at the Calicut International Airport.

Three of them arrived by a flydubai flight from Dubai on Sunday night and one person by an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah on Monday morning. The passengers were detained on the suspicion that they had concealed gold inside their undergarments, Deputy Commissioner of Customs T.A. Kiran, who led the seizures, said.

There arrested are Nafisuddin and Fahad of Thalassery, Basheer of Panur, and Jithu of Malappuram, officials said.