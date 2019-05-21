22 kg of ganja seized from three

In yet another major ganja haul at the Thrissur railway station, 22 kg of ganja was seized from three persons on Tuesday. It is suspected that the ganja was meant for handing over to drug peddlers here.

An excise special squad led by Circle Inspector Jiji Jose arrested Karuppayya, 34, of Parapalayam, Thiruppur; Sentil Kumar, 38, of Aandipetty; and Chelladurai, 35, of Aandipetty from the second entrance of the railway station at 9.30 a.m.

Suspicious conditions

The excise team found them in suspicious circumstances with three bags. They found ganja from the bags during interrogation.

Two days ago, the police seized 10 kg of ganja from a youth at Pattikkad, who tried to escape on a motorcycle. The police got information from him that a ganja gang had reached Thrissur.

Following the information, the police and the Excise Department intensified checks at the city’s railway station and bus stands. It was during such checks that the tree persons were arrested on Tuesday. The police suspect that drug peddling is their regular activity.

Around 370 kg of ganja had been seized from Thissur railway station last month.

The arrested told the police that the ganja is coming from Andhra Pradesh. It will be procured in Coimbatore and will be sent to Kerala according to requirement.

They said they were acting according to the instruction of a Malayalee and used to get Rs. 25,000 for smuggling ganja to Kerala. They had smuggled ganja to Kerala many times even before.