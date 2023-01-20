22 injured as minibus carrying tourists falls into gorge

January 20, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - IDUKKI

Twenty-two persons were injured after a minibus carrying tourists fell into a gorge at the Chamappara curve, near Kodikuthi, on the Kottarakara-Dindigul National Highway on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10.45 a.m. The injured are residents of Thane in Maharashtra. The tourists were on their way to Thiruvananthapuram after visiting Thekkady.

Hospitalised

Peerumade Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Kuriakose said that when the vehicle reached the Chamappara curve on the national highway, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge. The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel carried out rescue operations. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital at Mundakkayam and Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Mr. Kuriakose said that a major tragedy was averted as the vehicle got stuck in a coconut tree, preventing a further fall down the gorge. According to officials, hairpin bends on the stretch and the driver’s lack of experience resulted in the accident.