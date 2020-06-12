22 get NOC from AAI to build houses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As many as 22 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana (PMAY) housing scheme in the city’s coastal areas, who were unable to either begin the construction or to get TC numbers for constructed houses, due to the need for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Airport Authority of India(AAI), have now got clearance from the authorities, according to sources in the city Corporation. Fifteen more who got NOC will have to wait for some more time as the allowed building height above mean sea level has been marked as zero.

The clearances have been given in Sree Chitra Nagar and Sulaiman Street in Valiyathura, one of the coastal regions located near the airport. The Hindu had in June 2018 reported that PMAY beneficiaries with plots in these areas have been finding it hard to construct houses or to get TC numbers. The authorities here had written to the AAI headquarters regarding the issue.

“As of now, 22 of them have got NOC with which construction is possible. But 15 more, located closer to the airport have been given NOC with zero building height allowed above mean sea level, which makes it practically impossible to carry out construction. The AAI headquarters had asked to conduct a simulation study in their cases, to see if exemption can be given,” said the Corporation source.

The PMAY cell of the city Corporation is also ready with the seventh DPR for the project, which has 1,454 houses. It remains to be seen whether any beneficiary from this list has a plot in the red zone of the map, which indicates the permissible height of buildings in the areas around the airport through different colour-coded grids.

The AAI had in 2018 reduced the span of the red zone, after which it was only effective only in eleven wards, most of it in the coastal regions of the city. The number of affected homes across all zones under the PMAY had come down to 1,700. Out of this, a few hundred beneficiaries spent amounts up to ₹15,000 from their own pockets to get the co-ordinates of their land from the AAI-approved surveyors and procure the no-objection certificate. With many others finding the process unaffordable, the Corporation and the AAI had decided to jointly foot the survey bill for the beneficiaries.