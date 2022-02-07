₹22-cr. elephant wall to be constructed at Aralam farm

KANNUR

07 February 2022 22:48 IST

To find a solution to the increasing man-animal conflict in the Aralam farm, a decision has been taken to use ₹22 crore sanctioned from the Schedule Tribes Development Fund for the construction of an elephant wall at the farm.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran and Minister for Local Self-Government and Excise M.V. Govindan at the Aralam farm on Monday.

