22 cases, 83 recoveries in Kollam

The district reported one death, 22 new cases of COVID-19 and a total of 83 recoveries on Thursday. The patients include 11 contact cases, eight non-resident Keralites (NoRKs), and three others with no travel history. Among them are a Mayyanad resident who has been working at the Changanassery KSRTC depot and a health worker attached to the Kunnathur Primary Health Centre.

The district reported its sixth COVID-19 death on Thursday when a 73-year-old Kottarakara resident was confirmed dead by authorities at Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam. Hospital sources said, she was brought dead to the casualty around 8 p.m. on Wednesday from Kollam District Hospital where she was being treated after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Respiratory ailment

She was being treated for diabetes mellitus, hypertension and also had acute respiratory distress syndrome. She was referred to the MCH after her condition deteriorated and the patient was clinically dead before reaching the hospital. Her body is kept at the hospital morgue for further proceedings. The death is not included on the State government’s list of fatalities for Thursday.

The Health Department has arranged over 1,500 beds at various COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) across the eastern region of the district that have been reporting several cases. “The FLTCs have facilities for the accommodation of doctors and other health workers and separate provision to store PPE kits. Asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms will be moved to the centres and all amenities, including quality food, have been ensured,” said a communication by the department.