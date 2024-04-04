ADVERTISEMENT

22 candidates submit nomination papers in Kozhikode

April 04, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

There are 14 candidates from Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency and eight from Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-two candidates submitted their nomination papers in Kozhikode district for the Lok Sabha polls as the deadline for filing nominations expired on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 14 candidates submitted nominations from the Vadakara constituency. Ten of them, including United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Shafi Parambil, filed papers on Thursday.

From the Kozhikode constituency, eight candidates filed nomination papers. No new nominations were filed on Thursday.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 5. According to officials, candidates can withdraw their papers till April 8. The final list of candidates would be ready by April 9, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US