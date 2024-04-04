22 candidates submit nomination papers in Kozhikode

April 04, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Twenty-two candidates submitted their nomination papers in Kozhikode district for the Lok Sabha polls as the deadline for filing nominations expired on Thursday.

As many as 14 candidates submitted nominations from the Vadakara constituency. Ten of them, including United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Shafi Parambil, filed papers on Thursday.

From the Kozhikode constituency, eight candidates filed nomination papers. No new nominations were filed on Thursday.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 5. According to officials, candidates can withdraw their papers till April 8. The final list of candidates would be ready by April 9, they said.

