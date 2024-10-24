GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

21st Livestock Census to begin across Kerala on Friday

The census will be conducted over the next four months. More than 3,000 enumerators will visit close to 1.6 crore households and establishments to collect data and upload them via a mobile app

Published - October 24, 2024 06:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 21st Livestock Census will kick off in Kerala on Friday, as part of a nationwide headcount, the State Animal Husbandry department has said.

The census will be conducted over the next four months. More than 3,000 enumerators, consisting of Animal Husbandry department staff and Kudumbashree members trained as Pashu Sakhis will visit close to 1.6 crore households and establishments to collect data and upload them via a special mobile app.

Originally scheduled for roll-out in September this year, the nationwide launch was delayed on account of technical issues.

Once in five years

Conducted once in five years, the census is designed to provide comprehensive information on domestic animal and poultry bird populations in rural and urban areas. It will cover cattle, buffalo, mithun, yak, sheep, goat, pig, horse, mule, donkey, camel, pig, dog (including strays), rabbit and elephant and birds, including chicken, duck, turkey, emu, quail, guineafowl, ostrich and geese.

In addition to this, information on slaughter houses, meat processing units and goshala (cow shelters) also will be compiled as part of the census, the State Animal Husbandry department said.

Pashu Sakhis as enumerators

Of the 3,155 enumerators for the 21st Livestock Census, more than 2,800 are trained Pashu Sakhis — community resource persons in the livestock sector — under the Kudumbashree, the Executive Director, Kudumbashree said in a statement.

Pashu Sakhis were roped in for the task following a demand that livestock inspectors under the Animal Husbandry department be exempted from census duty to avoid the disruption of their day-to-day work related to livestock vaccinations and livestock-related programmes of local self-government institutions. 

Published - October 24, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.