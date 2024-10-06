21st Livestock Census: ‘Pashu Sakhis,’ A-HELP volunteers to replace livestock inspectors as enumerators

Kudumbashree members trained as A-HELP (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) and Pashu Sakhis – community resource persons in the livestock sector – will replace livestock inspectors in a big way as enumerators for the 21st Livestock Census in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a demand that livestock inspectors should be exempt from census duty to avoid the disruption of their day-to-day work on livestock vaccinations, anti-rabies and artificial insemination programmes and livestock-related programmes of local self-government institutions. The Joint Council of State Services Organisations had placed a request before the government in this regard, the Animal Husbandry Department said in an October 1 order.

The order says that A-HELP volunteers, Pashu Sakhis, retired Livestock Inspectors, field officers, dairy promoters of the Dairy Development Department and Women Cattle Care Workers can be deployed as enumerators wherever the services of regular staff are not available. Central government guidelines permit the deployment of trained Pashu Sakhis as enumerators, it said. Active livestock inspectors who are interested in being assigned as enumerators too can be deployed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21st Livestock Census, to be conducted simultaneously across the country, is yet to kick off despite the original September-December 2024 schedule.

As per the latest government decision, Pashu Sakhis will carry out the census in the rural areas. In urban centres adjacent to the rural areas, A-HELP volunteers, retired livestock inspectors, field officers, dairy promoters of the Dairy Development department and Women Cattle Care Workers will be deployed.

Training sessions for the substitute enumerators on the census procedures and the use of the 21st Livestock Census’ mobile app for uploading the data are expected to kick off soon, a senior official of the Directorate of Animal Husbandry told The Hindu.

The government has directed the Director, Animal Husbandry, to replace the initial list of enumerators presented to the Union government with a fresh one. On the other hand, veterinary doctors of the department will oversee the census exercise to ensure the accuracy of the collected data and their compatibility with Union government guidelines. Livestock inspectors can be deputed to assist them for this work.

In Kerala, the 21st Livestock Census will cover close to 1.6 lakh households, farms and establishments. Carried out once in five years, the census is designed to provide comprehensive information on domestic animal and poultry bird populations in rural and urban areas. The exercise will cover cattle, buffalo, mithun, yak, sheep, goat, pig, horse, mule, donkey, camel, pig, dog (including strays), rabbit and elephant and birds including chicken, duck, turkey, emu, quail, guineafowl, ostrich and geese.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.