21,890 persons test positive in Kerala

Slight dip in daily cases in State due to fewer tests in weekend

For the sixth day in a row, Kerala reported over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases. When the results of 96,378 samples tested in 24 hours came in on Monday, 21,890 persons tested newly positive for the disease. The test positivity rate was 22.71%.

The slight dip in cases is because of the weekend phenomenon, when the number of people who come forward for testing is fewer. It should in no way be mistaken that the epidemic curve could be showing signs of decline. The curve is still climbing and is not expected to relent before mid-May, unless the State adopts drastic measures like a lock-down.

The active case pool of the State, which crossed two lakh on Sunday, has risen to 2,32,812 patients. Disease transmission is intense and uniformly rising across all districts, though the northern districts have a higher active case load now. At least five northern districts reported over 2,000 new cases each.

ICU admissions rose again on Monday, with 150 more critically ill persons getting admitted in ICUs. The State now has 1,462 critically ill patients being cared for in ICUs, while those requiring ventilator assistance rose to 451. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 14,27,545 cases.

The number of COVID patients being treated in hospitals rose to 20,418, with 3,731 persons newly admitted on Monday. The number of new hospital admissions are rising by the day. At present, 4,77,778 persons are in home or institutional isolation in the State.

7,943 recoveries

The number of recoveries reported on Sunday was 7,943, taking the total recoveries to 11,89,267. On Monday, the State added 28 deaths, taking the cumulative COVID fatalities to 5,138.

Kannur reported six deaths, Kozhikode and Alappuzha four each, Kollam and Thrissur three each, Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kottayam two each while one death each was reported from Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam.

Ernakulam district has the highest active case pool in the State with 37,324 patients. However, less than 6% of the patients – 2,232 – have been hospitalised. However, in sharp contrast, in Thiruvananthapuram, which has an active case load of 16,677 patients, has the highest hospital admission, with close to 14% of active cases hospitalised.

Kottayam seems to be having more hospital admissions daily than other districts and on Monday had 1,326 admissions. Five districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode –have 2,000 or more hospitalised patients

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of new cases with 3,251, followed by Ernakulam 2,515, Malappuram 2,455, Thrissur 2,416, Thiruvananthapuram 2,272, Kannur 1,618, Palakkad 1,342, Kottayam 1,275, Alappuzha 1,183, Kasaragod 1,086, Idukki 779, Kollam 741,Wayanad 500, and Pathanamthitta 457 cases.