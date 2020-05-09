21,812 have arrivedfrom other States

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday that 21,812 people had arrived in Kerala from other States. Another 54,262 persons have applied for entry passes.

The government has opened help desks in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune to assist stranded Keralites. The government would issue entry passes in phases to avoid tightlines and long queues of vehicles in border localities.

The Centre has indicated that it would operate special non-stop trains to Kerala from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Railways would give priority to pregnant women, aged and ailing persons, and students.

Muthanga

There was heavy rush of Keralites at the Muthanga check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border in Wayanad on Saturday to cross over to the State. As many as 433 people in 210 vehicles crossed the check-post till 8 p.m. Among them, 33 were institutionally quarantined.

Close to 50 persons reached the check-post without registration. However, they were allowed to enter the State later. The dearth of basic amenities and mobile network near the Moolaholla forest check-post put the returnees in a fix.

362 enter via Talapady

As many as 362 people crossed the Talapady check-post on Saturday. The government had issued passes to 671 people to enter the State on Saturday. A total of 4,017 people had so far entered the State through the check-post. As many as 17,196 had applied to enter the State through this check-post on the NoRKA website.

Via Inchivila

As many as 139 people entered the State through the check-post at Inchivila on Saturday. None of the returnees were diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms. Of 52 people who came from red zones, 37 were quarantined at a corona care centre in the Mar Ivanios College hostel. The remaining were transported to their houses in ambulances.

Via Aryankavu

As many as 131 returned home through the Aryankavu check-post on Saturday. Apart from 19 Kollam residents, persons from Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha also crossed the border. The Health Department has placed 65 people in institutional quarantine while 66 were asked to remain in home isolation.