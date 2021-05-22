2,178 cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

22 May 2021 21:43 IST

1,750 test positive in Kottayam, 877 in Pathanamthitta

The district logged 2,178 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 2,162 people contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of 14 others remains unknown. One person who came from another State and a health staff also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The test positivity rate for the day stood at 26.27%.

Meanwhile, 2,619 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district fell to 20,798.

Kottayam

As many as 1,750 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 1,718 people including two health workers contracted the disease through local transmission. The test positivity for the day was 20.92%.

With 197 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Parathodu with 122 cases.

As many as 2,290 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total number of active cases to 11,217. Meanwhile, 55,484 people are under observation.

Meanwhile, the authorities have imposed additional restrictions in four more panchayats – Kurichy, Nedumkunnam, Thalayolaparambu and Kanjirappally. As per estimates, TPR in 23 local bodies remains below 20% with Poonjar (6.31) at the top of the tally. The TPR hovers between 20 to 30% in 30 local bodies while it varies between 30 and 40% in 13 local bodies.

The TPR in Udayanapuram and Maravanthuruth panchayats, however, still remains well over 40%t.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 877 people tested positive for the disease on Saturday. Of these, all but five contracted the disease through local transmission.

With 70 cases, Pathanamthitta municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Thiruvalla with 44 cases. The district also reported seven COVID-19 related deaths during the day.

As many as 1,486 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the number of active cases to 13,144 while 27,627 others are under observation.

(With contributions from our bureaus in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)