217 kg of stale fish seized at Palluruthy in Ernakulam

Food safety officials seized 217 kg of stale fish dating back to two months from Palluruthy market on Friday, taking the total quantity seized from markets in the district during the past week to 882 kg.

Fish seized from Palluruthy is said to have been procured from Munambam and Mattancherry harbours at throwaway rates for sale in the retail market.

Food safety officials, who were acting on the basis of complaints about rampant sale of stale fish were taken by surprise, since traders were trying to sell second-quality fish, despite there being no ban on trawling. More markets and harbours will be inspected in the coming days, it is learnt, as part of ‘Operation Matsya’ of the Food Safety department.

Apart from the seized 217 kg, 170 kg had been seized from Aluva, 435 kg from Thopumpady and 60 kg from Varapuzha during the past week. The inspections were led by food safety officers Nimisha Bhaskar, Shamsiya M.N., Vimala Mathew, Aneesha, and Cynthia Jose.

Ms. Shamsiya spoke of how the fish caught by trawlers sans proper storage facilities turn stale even before they return to the shore after weeks. Such fishes must ideally be de-gutted and stored at -18 degree celsius or less, to prevent enzymatic and bacterial changes. Improper icing and not performing de-gutting will result in microbiological and enzymatic problems, she said

The seized fish will also be tested to detect if ammonia or formalin was used, with the help of mobile food testing labs. Stale fish is tough to detect when it is cut and sold. Apart from improper storage in trawlers, fish of dubious quality from other States too are often times a health hazard, official sources said.

The toll-free number of the Food Safety department to inform about inferior quality fish and other food items is 1800 425 1125.