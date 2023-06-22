2.15 lakh students take Plus One admission

June 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 2,15,770 students have taken Plus One higher secondary admission after the publication of first allotment results. Admission as per the first allotment in the main phase closed on Wednesday evening.

As many as 1,21,049 students have taken permanent admission, while 94,721 took temporary admission. The number of students who had received first allotment was 2,41,104. As many as 23,740 students who had received allotment did not join.

The maximum number of students who took permanent admission was from Malappuram district – 17,295. The students who took temporary admission numbered 14,586. The number of students who received allotment in the district was 34,889. As many as 12,732 seats were vacant after the first allotment.

Thiruvananthapuram district had the second highest number of students who took permanent admission (13,014). The number of students who took temporary admission was much lower – 7,389.

In Kozhikode, 11,227 students took permanent admission. The number of students who took temporary admission was 10,481. The number of students who received allotments in the district was 23,516.

In Palakkad, 10,964 students took permanent admission, while 8,731 took temporary admission. As many as 22,397 students had received allotment in the district.

In Thrissur, 10,626 students took permanent admission, while 8,855 took temporary admission. The number of students who received first allotment in the district came to 21,701.

Under the sports quota, 2,351 students have taken permanent admission while 1,420 have taken temporary admission. As many as 1,051 students did not join. A total of 4,827 students received sports quota allotment.

The second allotment in the main phase will be published on June 26.

It has already been announced that the Plus One higher secondary classes will begin on July 5.