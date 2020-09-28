213 test positive in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

28 September 2020 22:48 IST

As many as 213 people including a health worker tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 210 people contracted the virus through local contact.

As many as 24 of the total patients were aged under 18 years while 37 people were aged above 60 years.

With 24 cases, Kottayam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Vazhappally and Changanassery, which reported 14 cases each. Cases were also reported from Kumarakom-13, Kanjirappally-10, Arppokkara-8, Aymanam, Kurichy and Madappilly-7 each .

With 123 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 3,752 active cases, sources said.