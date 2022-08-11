Kerala

2.13 lakh students take Plus One admission

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram August 11, 2022 20:52 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:53 IST

As many as 2,13,532 students have taken the Plus One higher secondary admission after the publication of first allotment results. Admission as per the first allotment in the main phase closed on Wednesday.

Of those who have taken admission, 1,19,475 have taken permanent admission, and 94,057 temporary admission. The number of students who had received first allotment was 2.38 lakh. As many as 23,285 students who had received allotment did not join, while 1,333 were denied admission.

The maximum number of students who took permanent admission was in Malappuram district – 17,037, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 12,886. In Kozhikode, 11,004 students took admission, in Palakkad 10,923, and in Thrissur 10,458.

The second allotment in the main phase will be published on August 15, and admission will take place on August 16 and 17. The third allotment list in the main phase will be out on August 22, and the admission completed by August 24 so that Plus One classes can get under way on August 25.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, in a statement, said all eligible students would get Plus One admission. A review would be held after the third and last allotment in the main phase, he said.

