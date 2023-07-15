₹2.13-crore Budget for Nehru Trophy boat race

July 15, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Registration of boats for the 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy boat race will be held from July 19 to 25.

Meetings of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS) executive committee and general body held on Saturday approved a budget of ₹2.13 crore for this year’s race, which will be held on August 12 on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha. The meetings chaired by District Collector and NTBRS chairperson Haritha V. Kumar discussed the expected revenue and expenditure in detail.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, informed the NTBRS general body meeting that a decision had been taken to increase the bonus for boats and maintenance grant for owners by 10%.

The meeting also earmarked funds for various subcommittees. The budget outlays ₹80 lakh for paying bonus, ₹15 lakh for maintenance grant, ₹50 lakh for the infrastructure committee, ₹7 lakh for the cultural committee, and ₹5 lakh for the publicity committee. Mr. Chitharanjan urged the committee to organise the race by cutting costs wherever possible. H. Salam, MLA, called for ensuring maximum public participation and political support cutting across party lines for the event.

Officials said that application forms for distributing identity cards to snakeboat rowers would be provided from the office of subcollector. The team captains should submit the filled-up forms at the Irrigation division executive engineer office at Mini Civil Station near Alappuzha Boat Jetty by August 1. The executive engineer can be contacted at 0477 2252212.

A.M. Ariff, MP, Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, Subcollector and NTBRS secretary Sooraj Shaji, and others attended the meeting. ..