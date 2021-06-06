2,126 new cases in capital, 2,304 recover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 June 2021 20:49 IST

Test positivity rate falls to 15.09%

The capital district has reason to cheer with its COVID-19 test positivity rate falling to 15.09% on Sunday. A total of 2,126 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 when 14,081 people were subjected to COVID-19 testing during the last 24 hours. The active caseload stood at 13,537 when 2,304 recovered from the illness.

Among the fresh cases, the source of infection remained unknown in 134 cases. Eighteen health workers were among those who were diagnosed with the infection.

The district authorities have currently placed 63,680 people in quarantine. These include 4,283 people who were ordered to go into quarantine during the last 24 hours.

The death toll rose by 52 when deaths reported between May 18 and June 5 were attributed to the disease. A total of 2,071 people have died due to the disease in the district thus far. The case fatality ratio neared 0.8, the highest in the State.

A containment zone has been declared in Malakkal ward in Kilimanoor grama panchayat, while the Barton Hill area in the Kunnukuzhy ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has been designated a micro-containment zone.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said the existing containment zones in Pachamkulam ward in Attingal Municipality; and Kulappara and Adayamon wards in Pazhayakunnumel grama panchayat have been withdrawn.