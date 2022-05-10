21,246 applicants qualify under LIFE Mission project

May 10, 2022 18:19 IST

Wayanad becomes first district to complete scrutiny of applications

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

Wayanad has become the first district in the State to complete the scrutiny of applications of the beneficiaries under the government's LIFE Mission housing project.

As many as 21,246 of the 38,130 applicants have qualified for the project. Of them, 5,589 beneficiaries are landless and 15,657 are homeless.

The largest number of 1,454 applicants are from Meppadi grama panchayat, and the least from Thariyode grama panchayat with 257 families. The final draft notification would be published soon and the public can raise any grievances regarding the list seven days after the publication.

As many as 4,718 beneficiaries could realise their dream of a home under the project so far. The final list of beneficiaries would be published after the consent of grama sabhas and civic bodies.