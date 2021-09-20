2,105 cases recorded in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 September 2021 00:55 IST

The district recorded 2,105 COVID-19 cases and 2,180 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 16,388 on Sunday.

The district authorities have currently placed 43,333 people in quarantine. The pandemic has claimed 3,767 lives in the district thus far. New containment zones have been declared in Kavalayoor ward of Manamboor grama panchayat and Vazhvelikonam ward of Vamanapuram grama panchayat. The existing containment zones in Palode ward of Nanniyode grama panchayat and Manjappara ward of Pulimath grama panchayat, and the micro-containment zones in Vivekananda Lane in Vazhimukku ward of Neyyattinkara Municipality have been lifted.

District Collector Navjot Khosa has released an order to enforce intensified lockdown in areas with a weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) of above 10. As many as 53 such wards have come under stringent curbs.