2,100 litres of spirit seized, two arrested in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD

17 June 2021 10:28 IST

Attempt to smuggle spirit from Mangaluru to Thrissur in a fish cart

The police arrested two persons and seized 2,100 litres of spirit that was being transported in a fish cart at Palakkunnu in Bekal here early Thursday. Abdul Rahman, 30, and Syed Mohammed Imran, 25, hailing from Manjeswaram, were arrested when they were attempting to smuggle spirit from Mangaluru to Thrissur. Following a tip-off, a police team intercepted them near Palakkunnu about 1.45 a.m.

60 cans

The police said that they were trying to smuggle 60 cans, each containing 35 litres of spirit. The duo said that they had been instructed by a person in Mangaluru to unload the spirit at Ramanattukara in Kozhikode. However, the police said they had received information that the consignment was to be delivered in Thrissur.

Just before reaching the Kannur border, the duo reportedly received information that they police were in the know of their whereabouts. They immediately turned back and were caught by the Bekal police.

Advertising

Advertising

Why fish cart

The police said they had identified the person who sent the spirit from Mangaluru and had launched a search for him.

Fish carts are less likely to be inspected at the border or at other locations because of exemptions to the sale of fish. The gang tried to smuggle the spirit by taking advantage of this, the police added.