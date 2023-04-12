21-year-old trampled to death by wild elephant in Kannur

April 12, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - KANNUR

A 21-year-old man was reportedly trampled to death by a wild elephant at Cherupuzha in Kannur on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ebin Sebastian, a native of Vazhakundam. He was found injured in a farm in Rajagiri adjoining the forest fringes. The locals rushed him to the hospital but the doctors declared him brought in dead.

The police concluded that Mr. Sebastian was fatally injured by a wild elephant as the presence of elephant in the farm has been confirmed.

The body of the deceased is kept at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital. It will be released to his relatives after post-mortem, the police said