21-year-old drowns in pond in Kasaragod

July 09, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old fisherman drowned in a pond while taking a bath at Kambar Ujurkulam in Kasaragod on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajeesh, 21, son of Ravi and Shobha of Kattapuram in Nellikunnu. The incident took place at 11 a.m.

Even though local residents and those who had come to take a bath pulled the young man out and immediately took him to the Kasaragod General Hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.

The body is now kept in Kasaragod General Hospital Mortuary.

