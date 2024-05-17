21 selected for State-level literary camp at Thunchan parambu

Thunchan parambu at Tirur will host a State-level literary camp on May 25 and 26. Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair will inaugurate the camp named ‘Ezhuthola’.

Twenty-one writers selected from across the State on the basis of their creative writing will attend the two-day residential camp.

They are Abdul Hadil P.M. (Kasaragod), Abhijit K.A. (Wayanad), Viju V. Raghav, Sufeera K. Eramangalam, and Priyamvada (Kozhikode), Sangeeta Jason (Palakkad), Viyo Varghese, Anita Jayaraj, M.C. Paul, and Shine Shoukathali (Thrissur), Harita H. (Kottayam), Prasant Vismaya (Ernakulam), Sunila Marcose (Alappuzha), Jaseena O., Kavya M., Safiya Tirunavaya, Roshna R.S., Somanathan K.V., Mridul C. Mrinal, Beenamol C.P., and Prabha Bharatan (Malappuram).

Camp director Manambur Rajanbabu said attendees should register at Thunchan parambu at 9 a.m. on May 25. For details, Mr. Rajanbabu can be reached at 94973-43707.