21% of country’s best institutions in Kerala: Bindu

Minister inaugurates new academic block at Government Sanskrit College

Published - October 16, 2024 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has been making significant strides in the education sector with 21% of the best institutions in the country belonging to the State, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed academic block at Government Sanskrit College here.

She said that the University of Kerala and Mahatma Gandhi University achieved A++ in NAAC accreditation, while the Kalady university and Cusat got A+. The government is implementing projects with the aim of making Kerala a hub for higher education. Projects to the tune of ₹2,000 crore were implemented utilising plan funds as well as the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) funds. Much of these funds has been utilised for the construction of academic and administrative blocks as well as for the creation of modern labs and libraries.

The four-year degree programme was launched as a result of efforts towards timely reform of academic content. Apart from preparing the students for employment, those with aptitude are encouraged for research. For the past two years, 1,000 students who excelled in studies have been given the Chief Minister’s Pratibha Award. In addition, Navakerala Post Doctoral Fellowship is also being provided. The government intends to create public forums involving eminent former teachers and academic experts from within and outside the country, she said.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:59 pm IST

