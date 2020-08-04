21 of 23 cases in Kottayam through local contact

Even as there was a significant decline in the overall number of new COVID-19 cases, the existing clusters in Kottayam continue to record more contact cases here on Tuesday.

Of the 23 cases reported on the day, 21 contracted the disease through contact, while two persons, who had returned from other States, also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Majority cases

Notably, a majority of the contact cases were from Athirampuzha panchayat, which is part of the Ettumanur cluster and Kurichy panchayat in the Changanassery cluster.

According to Health Department officials, seven persons in Athirampuzha panchayat and three in Ettumanur municipality tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day while Kurichy recorded four new cases.

Contact cases were also reported from Aymanam and Manjoor panchayats as well as Vaikom municipality.

With 107 persons recovering from the disease and leaving the hospital on the day, the district currently has 486 active cases.