21 nominations accepted in Alappuzha, Mavelikara constituencies

April 05, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Nominations of seven candidates were rejected after scrutiny on Friday, leaving 21 people in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections in the Alappuzha and Mavelikara constituencies.

Fourteen people filed nomination papers to contest the elections from the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. However, following the scrutiny of the papers led by District Collector Alex Varghese, nominations of two dummy candidates and an independent have been rejected. In the Mavelikara constituency, of the 14 nominations four have been rejected. The scrutiny of the papers in Mavelikara was led by Additional Divisional Magistrate Vinod Raj.

Officials said that 11 candidates were in the fray in the Alappuzha constituency. Ten candidates are in the fray in Mavelikara.

Nominations of major candidates in the Alappuzha constituency - A.M Ariff, MP, of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), K.C. Venugopal, MP, of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Shobha Surendran of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have been accepted.

In Mavelikara, the papers of Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, of the UDF, C.A. Arunkumar of the LDF and Baiju Kalasala of the NDA have been accepted.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

