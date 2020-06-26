21 more test positive in Alappuzha

There was no let-up in COVID-19 cases in the district with 21 more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

According to officials, all the fresh cases are imported — 14 from abroad and seven from other States. This is the biggest single-day spike since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the district on February 2.

11 from Kuwait

Among the foreign returnees, 11 people reached the district from Kuwait. Two young men hailing from Venmony and Muhamma came on June 11.

Another four persons — a 57-year-old native of Nooranad and three young men from Palamel, Mavelikara, and Cherthala — reached the district on June 13. The seventh patient, a 48-year-old man from Kayamkulam, had flown in on June 15. Another, a 48-year-old man hailing from Karuvatta, reached the district from the Gulf nation on June 18.

A young man, native of Chennithala, came on June 19. Two men, a 46-year-old hailing from Kayamkulam and a youth from Kumarapuram, reached the district on June 24.

The 12th patient, a young man from Arookutty, had come from Saudi Arabia on June 14. A young woman of Puliyoor came from Saudi Arabia on June 20. Another young man, native of Chettikulangara, reached the district from Qatar on June 8.

Of the cases from other States, a 63-year-old man and his son from Chennithala came by train from Mumbai on June 7. A mother-daughter duo hailing from Aroor reached the district by train from Mumbai on June 12. A young man from Thalavady came by a private vehicle from Mumbai on June 25. A 47-year-old man, native of Arookutty, reached the district by a private vehicle from Tamil Nadu on June 3. A young woman from Chengannur had come by flight from Hyderabad on May 31.

Twenty people have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and one person to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam.

157 active cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 157.

Meanwhile, the Elemecs hospital at Kayamkulam has been converted as the district’s first COVID-19 first-line treatment centre. It was inaugurated by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Friday.