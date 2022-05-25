21 more family health centres to come up in Kannur

Minister opens new facility at Vallithodu in district

Health Minister Veena George has said that 21 more family health centres will be set up in Kannur district in the third phase of the Aardram Mission.

Inaugurating a new family health centre through videoconferencing at Vallithodu in Payam grama panchayat on Wednesday, she said so far 35 primary health centres in the district had been upgraded to family health centres. While 11 centres were started in the first phase, 24 were opened in the second phase, she added.

With the addition of 21 centres in the third phase, the number of family health centres in the district will go up to 82.

The new centre was constructed using ₹2.32 crore sanctioned by the National Rural Health Mission. It replaced the primary health centre that was damaged in the 2018 floods.

The centre will have special facilities in the emergency department, geriatric clinic, immunisation centre, breastfeeding centre, three OP counters, laboratory, and pharmacy. It will also have a spacious conference hall. Up to four patients can be treated simultaneously in the emergency room.

Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph presided over the function. Deputy District Medical Officer Dr. V.P. Rajesh presented the report.