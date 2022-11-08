21-member CPI State executive committee elected

ADVERTISEMENT

E. Chandrasekharan, MLA, and P.P. Suneer were elected as CPI State Assistant Secretaries at the State Council meet of the party. The State Council, which was chaired by K.R. Chandramohan, elected a 21-member State executive. Mr. Chandramohan was elected as the treasurer.

The 21-member State executive committee includes State secretary Kanam Rajendran, E. Chandrasekharan, P.P. Suneer, Sathyan Mokeri, T.V. Balan, K.P. Rajendran, P. Prasad, J. Chinchurani, Mullakkara Ratnakaran, G. R. Anil, among others.

The new State Control Commission met and elected C.P. Murali as chairman .

Mr. Rajendran, national secretariat member Binoy Viswam and national executive member K. Prakash Babu were present at the State Council meet.