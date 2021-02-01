Kerala

2,09,573 children given polio vaccine

The district achieved an overall coverage of 97.22% in the Pulse Polio drive when 2,09,573 children under the age of five were administered oral polio vaccine on Sunday.

As many as 2,15,556 children were to be given the vaccine in the district, a pressnote issued here said.

Children who did not receive the polio drops would be given these by trained volunteers visiting homes on Monday and Tuesday.

Transit booths in bus-stands, railway stations, and airport will also function on these two days.

The polio drops were administered to children from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m as part of the national polio immunisation programme. COVID-19 prevention guidelines were strictly observed for giving the drops.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2021 12:25:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/209573-children-given-polio-vaccine/article33711988.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY