2,09,573 children given polio vaccine

The district achieved an overall coverage of 97.22% in the Pulse Polio drive when 2,09,573 children under the age of five were administered oral polio vaccine on Sunday.
As many as 2,15,556 children were to be given the vaccine in the district, a pressnote issued here said.
Children who did not receive the polio drops would be given these by trained volunteers visiting homes on Monday and Tuesday.
Transit booths in bus-stands, railway stations, and airport will also function on these two days.
The polio drops were administered to children from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m as part of the national polio immunisation programme. COVID-19 prevention guidelines were strictly observed for giving the drops.
