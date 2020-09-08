209 cases more in Kollam

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 1,689 on Tuesday with 209 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

It includes 201 contact cases, three persons from abroad, three health workers, and two others who had travelled from Assam and Gujarat. The health workers who contracted the virus include a 23-year-old Velinallur resident, a 54-year-old Kulasekharapuram resident, and a 25-year-old Vallikunnam resident.

While the first two have been working at Kayamkulam taluk hospital and Thekkumbhagam Community Health Centre respectively, the third health worker is an employee of a private dental clinic.

Kollam district currently has 17,138 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,28,326. While 1,001 persons completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 22,657 primary and 5,667 secondary contacts of the positive cases. While district also reported 191 recoveries, 13 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (CFTCs) are functioning in Kollam at present.