20,876 students attend classes in Wayanad district

Kalpetta

01 November 2021 23:14 IST

After an interval of one-and-a-half years since the outbreak of COVID-19, all schools, except five schools, in Wayanad district reopened on Monday.

Reopening celebrations were organised in all schools across the district by Parents and Teachers Associations to welcome students. Thermal scanners and sanitisers welcomed students at school gates.

As many as 350 schools, including 145 lower primary schools, 68 upper primary schools, 93 high schools, and 35 multi-grade learning centres are functioning in the district under government, aided and private sectors in the district, K. Leela, Deputy Director of Education, Wayanad, said. Of which, lower primary schools at Mechana, Tholpetty, Venniyodu, Kaithakkal and Nallurnadu were not reopened because of suspected COVID-19 cases. Besides, some of them were in containment zones. However, those schools would be reopened soon, Ms. Leela said.

As many as 1.14 lakh students are studying in various classes in the schools under the Education Department, of which 20,876 students attended classes on Monday, Ms. Leela said.

A maximum number of 20 students were allowed in each class.