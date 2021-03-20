2,078 new cases in State

2,211 people recover, test positivity rate at 3.54 %

Kerala reported 2,078 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday when 58,777 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, to 11,02,353 cases.

The test positivity rate has been remaining steady below 4% and was 3.54 % on Saturday.

With 2,211 recoveries being reported, the active case pool dipped to 25,009 cases. The cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began has risen to 10,72,554.

The addition of 15 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State on Saturday took the State’s cumulative COVID toll till date to 4,482 deaths.

Idukki reported four deaths, Thrissur and Pathanamthitta three each, Kozhikode two, while one death each was reported in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State has come down to 459 on Saturday, according to official reports, with 135 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the 2,078 new cases reported on Saturday, 1,865 cases are believed to be locally acquired infections, through the contact with other infected persons. This includes infections reported in five health workers. In 102 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact with infected persons are reported or known in the case of 111 infections

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 321 cases, Ernakulam 228, Thiruvananthapuram 200, Kollam 169, Thrissur 166, Kottayam 164, Kannur 159, Malappuram 146, Idukki 126, Kasaragod 119, Alappuzha 105, Palakkad 68, Pathanamthitta 62 and Wayanad 45 cases.