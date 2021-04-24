2,062 more cases in Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise alarmingly with 2,062 more persons testing positive for the disease. The test positivity rate (TPR) remained high at 23.96%.

While Kottayam municipality continued to report the highest number of cases, the pandemic is on a rapid surge in the rural areas as well. According to officials, the TPR for at least four local bodies stood well over 40% while it stood above 30% in nine other panchayats. The TPR in 33 local bodies, meanwhile, stood above 20%.

With 1,744 patients, Kottayam municipality has the highest number of persons undergoing treatment for the pandemic while 14 other local bodies have more than 200 patients each.

With a steady rise in the number of medium and high-risk cases, the case load management system in the district is now beginning to feel the stress. As per estimates, the bed occupancy ratio of patients in COVID-19 hospitals and Second line treatment centres, which offer ventilation support, are 51.6% and 71.4% respectively till Friday.

The nine first-line treatment centres, meanwhile, have a total of 970 beds and of this, 596 beds were already occupied. In private hospitals, as many as 272 out of the total 300 beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients were occupied by Friday.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to open domiciliary care canters (DCC) in all 77 local bodies in Kottayam to admit asymptomatic patients. As to how far this will go in managing the situation, however, is yet to be known as majority of the fresh cases belong to the medium and high-risk categories.

Adding to the concerns, large and institutional COVID -19 clusters are being developed in different locations. On Saturday, the District Collector M. Anjana issued an order declaring three more areas as COVID-19 clusters, taking the total number of clusters in the district to 15.

The authorities have so far distributed 4.55 vaccine doses in the district with 3.84 lakh people completing the first dose . As many as 70,951 persons have received both the doses.