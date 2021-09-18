2,050 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 September 2021 20:44 IST

Thiruvananthapuram district recorded 2,050 COVID-19 cases and 2,042 recoveries as the active caseload stood at 16,474 on Saturday.

As many as 42,311 people were undergoing quarantine in the district. The death toll stood at 3,767.

Advertising

Advertising

New containment zones have been declared in ward 16 of Manamboor grama panchayat and ward three of Vamanapuram grama panchayat.