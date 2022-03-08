205 COVID cases, 211 recoveries in capital

The district recorded 205 COVID-19 cases and 211 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 1,886 on Tuesday.

The death of an 80-year-old woman who hailed from Vithura was attributed to COVID-19 on the day. Eleven persons were hospitalised on the day. With these, the number of people receiving treatment stood at 100. As many as 5,766 people were currently undergoing quarantine in their houses or in various institutions.