20,487 new cases reported in State

The test positivity rate on Saturday dipped to 15.19%

Kerala reported 20,487 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, when 1,34,861 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate dipped to 15.19% on the day.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State keeps fluctuating and a total of 2,352 patients are in ICUs now (2,385 patients on Friday), while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 1,006 (1,008 on Friday).

The State’s active case pool is also stabilising, with the State reporting a good number of daily recoveries. The number of patients in the active case pool dipped from 2,37,643 on Friday to 2,31,792 on Saturday, with 26,155 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

There is no let up in COVID-19 deaths. The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 22,484 with the State adding 181 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Saturday.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,272, while the total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID has more or less stabilised since the past one week and dipped slightly to 31,637.

The cumulative case burden of the State, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 43,55,191 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 2,812 cases, Ernakulam 2,490, Thiruvananthapuram 2,217, Kozhikode 2,057, Kollam 1,660, Palakkad 1,600, Malappuram 1,554, Alappuzha 1,380, Kottayam 1,176, Wayanad 849, Kannur 810, Idukki 799, Pathanamthitta 799 and Kasaragod 284 cases.