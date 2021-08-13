20,452 new cases, TPR at 14.35%

The State registered 20,452 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 1,42,501 samples were tested over the past 24 hours.

The case graph continues to be on a plateau, as it has been for the past two weeks, adding 18,000 to 22,000 cases daily.

Though there has not been a significant surge in hospitalisations despite a steady increase in the active case pool. But a slow rising trend is seen in all parameters, including ICU and ventilator occupancy.

The test positivity rate remained at 14.35% on Friday.

ICU and ventilator occupancy is certainly on a slow rise, despite the daily fluctuation. ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State, which had gone up to 2,101 on Thursday, showed a slight decline at 2,046, while the number of those patients requiring ventilator support was 806.

The State’s active case pool has been on the rise, even though hospitalisation numbers are more or less stabilised. The active case pool on Friday stood at 1,80,000, with 16,856 recoveries.

The cumulative case fatality is continuing to rise and now stands at 18,394 with the State adding 114 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the toll.

On Friday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,364. Total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe infections now stand more or less stabilised, at 28,420.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 36, 52,090 cases.

Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases on Friday with 3,010 cases, followed by Kozhikode 2,426, Ernakulam 2,388, Thrissur 2,384, Palakkad 1,930, Kannur 1,472, Kollam 1,378,Thiruvananthapuram 1,070, Kottayam 1,032, Alappuzha 998, Pathanamthitta 719, Kasaragod 600, Wayanad 547 and Idukki 498 cases.