204 test positive in capital

Only 2,374 people tested

The district reported its lowest COVID-19 count in several months on Monday as 204 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during the last 24 hours.

The fall in daily caseload is largely due to the slump in testing as only 2,374 people were subjected to COVID-19 tests. The COVID-19 test positivity rate stood at 8.59.

The death toll reached 499 with five more recent deaths being attributed to the disease. The deceased included a 39-year-old man who hailed from Varkala, an 84-year-old man who hailed from Kulathummal, a 60-year-old man who hailed from Chirayinkeezhu, an 82-year-old man who hailed from Chullimanoor and a 50-year-old woman who hailed from Madavoor.

With 310 COVID-19 patients recovering from their illness, the number of active cases in Thiruvananthapuram were 6,229. Barring one imported case, all of the other fresh cases have been attributed to local transmission. The sources of infection in 33 cases are yet to be ascertained. Six health workers were also among those infected.

The district administration ordered 1,392 people to go into quarantine on the day. With this, the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms has gone up to 25,084 in houses and 177 in various institutions spread across the district.