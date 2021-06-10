2,030 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 June 2021 23:20 IST

More containment zones in Thiruvananthapuram

The COVID-19 caseload in Thiruvananthapuram district rose by 2,030 to take the number of active cases to 13,906 on Thursday. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 16.39% when 12,384 people were subjected to tests. As many as 1,481 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours.

Five health workers were also diagnosed with the disease. The source of infection was unknown in 94 cases. As many as 38 more deaths have been attributed to the disease, taking the death toll to 2,237 in the district.

The district authorities placed 3,391 people in quarantine. With this, the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms stood at 56,168.

Various parts of the district that continued to record TPR of over 25% have been designated critical containment zones. These included Chemmaruthy (30.83%), Ottoor (30.57), Aryancode (28.47), Kanjiramkulam (27.87), Uzhamalakkal (27.08), Pallichal (26.45), Malayinkeezh (25.42), Madavoor (25.33), Kollayil (25.27), and Chenkal (25).

Containment zones have also been declared in Kurupuzha ward in Nanniyode grama panchayat, Theviyarukunnu, Kanakkuzhi, Valiyakalungu, Parandode and Aryanad town wards in Aryanad grama panchayat. Valiyamoola Colony in Vennicode ward in Cherunniyoor grama panchayat has been declared a micro-containment area.