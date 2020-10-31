KeralaPATHANAMTHITTA 31 October 2020 19:34 IST
203 cases in Pathanamthitta
As many as 203 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Saturday
Of the fresh cases, 169 contracted the virus through local contact. The contact source of 30 among these cases are yet to be traced.
Eraviperoor and Ranni-Pazhavangadi panchayats reported 16 cases each, followed by Thiruvalla municipality and Vadasserikkara panchayats with 12 cases.
Meanwhile, a 51-year-old woman from Thottaman, who had died at the Ranni Taluk hospital the other day, tested positive post-death. This is, however, yet to be included in the Statewide list.
With 215 recoveries during the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 2,449 active cases.
