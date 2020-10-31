203 cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

31 October 2020 19:34 IST

As many as 203 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Saturday

Of the fresh cases, 169 contracted the virus through local contact. The contact source of 30 among these cases are yet to be traced.

Advertising

Advertising

Eraviperoor and Ranni-Pazhavangadi panchayats reported 16 cases each, followed by Thiruvalla municipality and Vadasserikkara panchayats with 12 cases.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old woman from Thottaman, who had died at the Ranni Taluk hospital the other day, tested positive post-death. This is, however, yet to be included in the Statewide list.

With 215 recoveries during the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 2,449 active cases.