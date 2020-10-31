203 cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 203 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Saturday
Of the fresh cases, 169 contracted the virus through local contact. The contact source of 30 among these cases are yet to be traced.
Eraviperoor and Ranni-Pazhavangadi panchayats reported 16 cases each, followed by Thiruvalla municipality and Vadasserikkara panchayats with 12 cases.
Meanwhile, a 51-year-old woman from Thottaman, who had died at the Ranni Taluk hospital the other day, tested positive post-death. This is, however, yet to be included in the Statewide list.
With 215 recoveries during the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 2,449 active cases.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath