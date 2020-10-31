203 cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 203 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Saturday

Of the fresh cases, 169 contracted the virus through local contact. The contact source of 30 among these cases are yet to be traced.

Eraviperoor and Ranni-Pazhavangadi panchayats reported 16 cases each, followed by Thiruvalla municipality and Vadasserikkara panchayats with 12 cases.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old woman from Thottaman, who had died at the Ranni Taluk hospital the other day, tested positive post-death. This is, however, yet to be included in the Statewide list.

With 215 recoveries during the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 2,449 active cases.