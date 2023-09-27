₹20.25 crore sanctioned for construction of academic block at Amabalappuzha college

September 27, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The State government has sanctioned ₹20.25 crore for constructing a new academic block at Government College, Amabalappuzha.

H. Salam, MLA, said here on Wednesday that the 44,000sq.ft structure would house a postgraduate block (30,000 sq ft) and a women’s hostel (14,000 sq.ft). A 1,200-sq.ft kitchen block is also part of the project. The Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) has been entrusted with the construction of the three-storey facility. The new structure will come up on the south side of the college building. The project is funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The Government College, Ambalappuzha, affiliated with the University of Kerala, was established in 2010. The college offers six courses including three postgraduate programmes.

A meeting chaired by Mr. Salam recently finalised the detailed project report. Kitco project engineer Ranjith Gopinath, KSITIL project engineer S. Seshadri, Government College, Amabalappuzha, Principal R.G. Abhilash Kumar, KIIFB officials, and teachers attended the meeting.