2024 will open new avenues for Kerala’s emergence as a knowledge economy: CM

December 31, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 2024 will open new avenues for Kerala’s impending emergence as a knowledge economy.

In an article, Mr Vijayan said Kerala had achieved several milestones in public health, higher education, skill development, infrastructure addition and social welfare.

He spotlighted the Kochi Water Metro and Digital Sciences Park as significant government achievements. The government has expedited the construction of the Vizhinjam Port. It was set to emerge as the country’s largest international transhipment container terminal.

The State had registered a steep increase in GSDP. The government was focused on eradicating extreme poverty. At least 64 lakh persons benefited from the State’s social welfare pensions. Kerala has witnessed no incidents of communal rioting. Its law enforcement was the best in the country. The conviction rate in crime cases was at an all-time high. Kerala also excelled in public service delivery initiatives.

The Cabinet had taken governance to the people through its public outreach campaign, Navakerala Sadas. Mr Vijayan said Kerala currently faces several challengers to federalism. For one, the government needed timely assent to Bills passed by the Assembly. It has also fought against trespasses on fiscal federalism. Kerala has moved the Supreme Court to reassert its federal rights, Mr. Vijayan said.

