2024 edition of ‘Onathinoru Muram Pachakkari’ programme inaugurated

The 2024 edition of ‘Onathinoru Muram Pachakkari’ programme, an Agriculture department initiative ahead of the Onam season to encourage the public to grow vegetables, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

Ministers jointly launched the initiative by planting seedlings at the Secretariat campus at an event presided over by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad.

As part of this year’s programmes, vegetable seed packets and seedlings will be supplied free of charge through 1,067 krishi bhavans to farmers, farmer collectives, students, cooperatives, government employees, Kudumbasree units and local bodies.

The Agriculture department noted that, in previous years, the annual programme has helped to ensure a sufficient supply of home-grown vegetables in the market during Onam season, and, to an extent, arrest rise in prices.

‘Onathinoru Muram Pachakkari’ is part of the vegetable development programme of the State government.

Ministers K. Rajan, Roshy Augustine, K. N. Balagopal, Ramachandran Kadannapally and J. Chinchurani, Chief Secretary V. Venu, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) B. Ashok, Agriculture director Adeela Abdulla were present.