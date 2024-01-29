2024-25 Kerala Budget: Steps to energise economy, attract private investment, says Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal

January 29, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will seek to balance expectations in his State Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal with measures aimed at driving economic growth and revenue inflow in the face of fiscal constraints while preserving the pace and breadth of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s social welfare commitments.

Mr. Balagopal, in a pre-Budget chat with The Hindu on Monday, said the public can expect steps aimed at enlivening the economy and the job market in the new fiscal. He also hinted at announcements designed to bolster the LDF government’s commitment to draw private investment to key sectors.

Mr. Balagopal is scheduled to present the Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal in the State Legislative Assembly on February 5. “The LDF government has already been promoting private investment, but would like to step up the pace. For instance, the Vizhinjam international seaport is going to open up a world of opportunities. You have here a port that will be one of the biggest, and you need people to invest. We believe the confidence level (of investors) has improved,” he said.

The Budget is likely to explore measures for raising additional revenue for the State, Mr. Balagopal indicated. The State government had recently constituted a high-level panel with the mandate of exploring “innovative measures” to mobilise additional resources.

In the 2023-24 Budget, Mr. Balagopal had announced cesses on liquor and petrol and diesel for a ‘social security seed fund’ to help meet its social security pension commitments. The levies are likely to continue, given the fiscal pressures on the government. It may be recalled that they were designed to generate ₹400 crore annually from Indian-made foreign liquor and ₹750 crore from petrol and diesel.

Welfare pensions

On whether the Budget would see an increase in the social welfare pensions, Mr. Balagopal said the LDF government can hike them from the monthly ₹1,600 to ₹2,500 provided the Union government restored approximately ₹57,400 crore, the annual cut, on an average, suffered by the State in Central transfers and loan approvals.

Mr. Balagopal noted that the Union government’s attitude towards Kerala will continue to be the “biggest challenge” in the new fiscal. “It is evident that Kerala’s problems are not on account of poor financial management. Since 2017, the State has been deprived of ₹1.07 lakh crore in its gross borrowing limit,” he said.

Stimulus package

Mr. Balagopal also wanted the Union government to announce a stimulus package to energise the national economy. “All reports point to an economic slow-down globally. Not just Kerala, other States too are facing growth issues. A stimulus package to energise the economy is the only way out,” he observed.

The 2024-25 State Budget will be accompanied by a separate ‘Research and Development Budget,’ a system that was introduced last year. Whether the Budget would also feature a separate document on environment-related initiatives — as the government had indicated last time — remains to be seen.