2022 turns out to be sixth warmest year on record for Kerala

February 14, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala registered its sixth warmest year on record in 2022, according to an annual climate statement prepared by Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS). The annual mean land surface air temperature in Kerala during 2022 was +0.450 degree Celsius warmer than the average (1971-2020) temperature. Similarly, 2013-2022 was the warmest decade on record for Kerala with a decadal averaged annual mean temperature anomaly of 0.58 0 °C, whereas the anomaly was 0.51 0 °C during the 2011-2020 period.

Further, nine of the 10 warmest years in the State were registered in the recent decade (2013-2022). Considering the temperature anomaly during 1901-2022, a significant increasing trend of 1.05 °C is observed in the annual mean temperature of the State, said the report. The temperature anomaly in 2022 was also equal to 1987, which also witnessed an increase of +0.450C.

Long Period Average

The anomalies in the temperature were computed based on the Long Period Average (LPA) for the period 1971-2020. Season-wise, the winter season (January and February) in 2022 recorded the highest State average maximum, minimum, and mean temperatures. Similarly, the average winter season temperature anomalies in 2022 were: maximum temperature (anomaly of 0.73 °C, fifth warmest since 1901), minimum temperature (anomaly of 1.32 °C; warmest since 1901), and mean temperature (anomaly of 1.02 °C, third warmest since 1901).

The State’s average monthly maximum temperature was warmer than the average during all the months of 2022 except during the pre-monsoon months of April and May. June recorded the highest monthly maximum temperature (anomaly of 1.08 °C; 4th warmest since 1901) and May recorded the lowest anomaly (— 1.52 °C). The State’s average monthly minimum and mean temperatures were also warmer than the average during all months except May. Among the months, January experienced both the highest monthly minimum (1.55 °C; warmest since 1901) and monthly mean temperatures (anomaly 1.20 °C; 2nd warmest since 1901).

Speaking to the The Hindu, D.Sivananda Pai, director, ICCS, said the temperature has steadily been increasing in the State both in the average minimum and maximum. However, compared to the increase in maximum temperature, the fluctuation in minimum temperature (increasing trend) is relatively low. Like everywhere else, global warming has been contributing to the rise in temperature in Kerala, Mr. Pai said.