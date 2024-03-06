2022 State television awards announced

March 06, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Bhoomi directed by Midhun Chandran was chosen as the best telefilm in the below 20 minutes duration category in the Kerala State Television Awards for 2022, while Kanam directed by T.S. Mridul was chosen as the best telefilm in the above 20 minutes duration category.

However, the jury did not choose any winners in the best teleserial category due to the lack of deserving entries. Minister for Culture Saji Cherian announced the awards at a press conference here on Wednesday.

P.P. Sudevan won the award for best teleserial/telefilm writer for Cheers. Super 4 Juniors was chosen as the best television show (entertainment). Comedy Stars Season 3 was chosen as the best comedy programme, with Bhasi Vakkom getting the award for the best comedian for the same show.

There were no deserving entries for the best dubbing artiste category. Village Cricket Boy directed by Rahul R. Sharma won the award for the best children’s short film.

Palayanathil Nashtapettavar directed by Bindu Sajan was chosen as the best documentary in the general category, while Jaivavaividhya Samrakshanam directed by K.S. Rajasekharan won the best documentary in the science and environment category. The Senor of Colours directed by Deepu Thamban won the award for the best documentary for biography, while Anganaangam directed by M. Dhanya won the best documentary in the women and children category.

T.K. Santosh Kumar won the award for the best book on television for his work Post-truth Television, while M.S. Sajith won the award for the best article.

Shivaji Guruvayoor won the best actor award for Bharthavinte Snehithan, while Anu Varghese won the second best actor award for performances in Samaram and Sankattanam. P.V. Shishira won the best actress award for Samaram and Athira Dileep won the second best actress award for Kanam. Davinci Santhosh won the best child actor award for Village Cricket Boy. Salu K. Thomas won the best cinematographer award for Bhoomi. Sachin Sathya won the best editor award for Cheers.

Jishnu Thilak won the best music director award for Kaatholaam. Vinayak Suthan won the award for best sound recordist for Kanam and Samaram. Amaldev won the award for best art director for Bhoomi.

The jury bemoaned the lack of sufficient entries in many categories.