202 evacuees from Male arrive at Kochi port

INS Magar, carrying 202 Indians from the Maldives, arrived at the Kochi port a little before 5.45 p.m. on Tuesday as part of Operation Samudra Setu. INS Magar, based at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, is the second ship to repatriate stranded Indians from the Maldives.

INS Jalashwa had brought 698 people on Sunday and is set to evacuate another batch of around 700 people on May 15.

91 from Kerala

Those who came on INS Magar included 91 people from Kerala, 83 from Tamil Nadu and 28 people from 13 other States and Union Territories.

The vessel is berthed at the BTP jetty of the Cochin Port Trust and the disembarkation procedures, including examination and clearance by the Port Health Organisation, Customs and Immigration, were being carried out inside the terminal, said a communication from the Port Trust. Those with COVID-19 symptoms would be taken to the Karuvelippady Taluk Hospital or Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, for treatment.

Meanwhile, Air India Express flight AI 1924 from Dammam landed at the Cochin interational airport at 8.05 p.m. On Tuesday with 174 passengers. Another flight, IX 485 from Singapore, is scheduled to land at 10.50 p.m. The flight is on the way as The Hindu goes to press.

Flight from Dubai

Staff Reporter writes from Kannur: An Air India flight, Boeing 737, carrying 180 expatriates from Dubai arrived at the Kannur international airport at 7.42 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The passengers include 20 pregnant women, five children and 43 others who require immediate medical attention.

In addition to 109 persons from Kannur, 47 from Kasaragod, 12 from Kozhikode, seven from Malappuram, three from Male, one each from Wayanad and Thrissur were on the flight.

The Health Department conducted a rapid medical examination at five special desks set up at the airport.